$619.38 Million in Sales Expected for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will report $619.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $617.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $620.52 million. Vishay Intertechnology posted sales of $780.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $685.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.76 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,589,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,626 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,928,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 39.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,323 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 707.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 906,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 794,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 50.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,306,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 440,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VSH traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 815,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,342. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

