600 Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 9.3% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.92. 3,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,833. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.80 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.42.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.