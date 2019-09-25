5,952 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.44. 411,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,087. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.52. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $164.34.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4298 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

