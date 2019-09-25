5,897 Shares in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Barings Participation Investors by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Barings Participation Investors by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Barings Participation Investors by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Barings Participation Investors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Barings Participation Investors stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.98. 1,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,003. Barings Participation Investors has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

