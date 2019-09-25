50,888 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $71.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,404. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $72.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.44.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

