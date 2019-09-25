$493.20 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) will announce sales of $493.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $494.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $492.00 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $380.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $461.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on LGI Homes from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $84.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.74. The company had a trading volume of 144,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 15.20. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $85.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.09.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $2,007,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,392,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 8,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $724,063.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,955,390.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,160,000 after acquiring an additional 191,656 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,512,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,015,000 after buying an additional 192,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,274,000 after buying an additional 39,736 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 882,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,057,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,840,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

