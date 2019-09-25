475,241 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 475,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,191,000. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.98% of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

SPMD stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.89. 3,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,721. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $36.43.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

