43,000 Shares in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Acquired by Voleon Capital Management LP

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 76.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 224.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 41.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $50,740.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,415.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $95,440 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDK stock traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 60,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.