$43.16 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce sales of $43.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.70 million and the highest is $43.61 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) posted sales of $41.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full-year sales of $169.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $167.90 million to $170.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $179.61 million, with estimates ranging from $175.50 million to $183.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.62 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the second quarter worth $7,157,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the second quarter worth $6,719,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 33.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 745,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 185,679 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 68.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 177,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 20.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 761,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 130,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

IBCP traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.73. 122,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,863. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. Independent Bank Co has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $513.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.