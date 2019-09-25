42,000 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Purchased by Voleon Capital Management LP

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000. Voleon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of United Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 6,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $285,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.98. The company had a trading volume of 40,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,975. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $129.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $2.26. The business had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTHR. Cowen set a $118.00 price target on United Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.73.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

