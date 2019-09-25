32,000 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Bought by Voleon Capital Management LP

Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Teradyne by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,613,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,656,000 after acquiring an additional 36,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,084,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,613,000 after acquiring an additional 985,600 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Teradyne by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,591,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,103,000 after acquiring an additional 401,919 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,839,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,063,000 after acquiring an additional 270,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,092,000 after acquiring an additional 420,544 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

TER traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.49. 77,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.72 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,494. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 17,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $981,887.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,138.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,570 shares of company stock worth $1,978,796 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

