2,961 Shares in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Purchased by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 377.6% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 63.6% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 1,052.1% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $30,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $93,105.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.49. 39,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,836. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.57. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

