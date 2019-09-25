2,852 Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.28. The company had a trading volume of 40,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,938. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $104.43 and a one year high of $141.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.39.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.6098 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

