2,661,132 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,661,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 32.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 50.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.36.

NIO traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 38,904,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,776,314. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of -0.20. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($2.65). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3180.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($57.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

