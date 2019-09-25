26,500 Shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2,725.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. CLSA set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,965. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.86. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

