24,586 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,536,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,897 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,911,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,948,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,306,000 after purchasing an additional 868,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,118,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,349 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.29. 4,757,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,765,358. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $202.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.