2,292 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.43.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $113.52 and a 1 year high of $169.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $534.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 32.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $98,481.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,713.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Treacy sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $600,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.