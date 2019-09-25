$224.28 Million in Sales Expected for Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) to post $224.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newpark Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.30 million and the lowest is $224.25 million. Newpark Resources posted sales of $235.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will report full-year sales of $858.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $833.30 million to $883.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $977.70 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newpark Resources.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $216.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NR shares. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newpark Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.88. 520,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,215. The firm has a market cap of $703.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.53. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 809,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,958,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 64.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 39,368 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

