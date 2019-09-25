223,800 Shares in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 223,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A during the second quarter worth about $514,000.

NYSE LHC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,975. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.21. LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

