218,571 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 218,571 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,132,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Electronic Arts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.70. The company had a trading volume of 165,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,279. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $121.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $912,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,263.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $2,931,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,074 shares of company stock valued at $9,331,897. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

