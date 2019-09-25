$2.47 EPS Expected for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $9.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $12.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.44.

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total value of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,873.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 355.9% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALXN traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $100.91. 649,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,947. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $141.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

