$2.29 EPS Expected for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to post $2.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27. Air Products & Chemicals reported earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup set a $260.00 price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.71.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,081,346.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 219,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 178,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,392,000 after purchasing an additional 51,340 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 385.7% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 42,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.63. The company had a trading volume of 556,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.52. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12-month low of $148.44 and a 12-month high of $232.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

