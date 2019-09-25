$2.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) will announce $2.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the highest is $2.27 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.78 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $9.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Dana had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Dana’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

NYSE DAN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,938. Dana has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.47%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 44,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $597,683.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,229.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after acquiring an additional 175,414 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dana during the first quarter worth approximately $746,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dana by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 114,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dana by 23.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Dana during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

