16,767 Shares in LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in LG Display by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,327 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in LG Display by 332.7% during the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 473,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 364,045 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. 2.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,317. LG Display Co Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that LG Display Co Ltd. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

