14,098 Shares in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Bought by Harbourvest Partners LLC

Harbourvest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,511,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Epizyme by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,386,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Epizyme by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Epizyme by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,253,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,045,000 after acquiring an additional 697,274 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPZM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on Epizyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of EPZM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 22,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 10.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.46. Epizyme Inc has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $16.59.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. The business’s revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Epizyme Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

