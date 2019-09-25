1,128 Shares in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 357.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.88. 155,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,569. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

