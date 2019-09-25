1,000 Shares in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UN. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Unilever by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UN traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $59.55. The company had a trading volume of 373,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,461. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UN. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

