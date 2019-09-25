$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. PPG Industries posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their price target on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

In other news, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $1,628,436.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,743.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,772,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 13.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.02. The company had a trading volume of 324,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,368. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.43 and a 200-day moving average of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $94.37 and a 1-year high of $121.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

