-$1.10 EPS Expected for Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) will announce earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retrophin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.95). Retrophin posted earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full year earnings of ($4.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($3.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($2.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Retrophin.

Get Retrophin alerts:

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.27). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a negative net margin of 83.94%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RTRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price target on Retrophin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann set a $35.00 price target on Retrophin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Retrophin from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

In other news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTRX. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,772,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,791,000 after buying an additional 717,875 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,273,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,150,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 612,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RTRX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.13. 385,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,636. Retrophin has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $517.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.93.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Read More: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retrophin (RTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.