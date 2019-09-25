0xcert (ZXC) Market Capitalization Hits $247,773.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. 0xcert has a total market cap of $247,773.00 and $51,227.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00038315 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.08 or 0.05380056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000407 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00014780 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,736,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

