0x Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. 0x has a market capitalization of $126.49 million and approximately $22.14 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, OKEx, Huobi and IDEX. In the last week, 0x has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00192404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.59 or 0.01015573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00020706 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00087966 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,803,124 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Bithumb, Iquant, Poloniex, Bilaxy, GOPAX, Gate.io, Coinone, OKEx, Zebpay, CoinTiger, FCoin, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, IDEX, Tokenomy, Koinex, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, Bitbns, DDEX, Hotbit, Huobi, DigiFinex, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Mercatox, C2CX, Independent Reserve, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Crex24, Gatecoin, Radar Relay, Upbit, BitBay, Fatbtc, AirSwap, Binance, WazirX, BitMart, ABCC and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

