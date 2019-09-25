$0.61 EPS Expected for DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) to announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DXP Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.60. DXP Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DXP Enterprises.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. DXP Enterprises’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sidoti cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXP Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

DXPE stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 77,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.75. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

