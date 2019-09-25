$0.51 EPS Expected for Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Hamilton Lane reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 61.94%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

In related news, major shareholder Hartley R. Rogers sold 78,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $4,708,144.56. Company insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 7.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 697,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,818,000 after buying an additional 47,328 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 12.7% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 146,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth $4,705,000. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.45. The company had a trading volume of 128,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,852. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

