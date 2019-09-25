$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.08. WPX Energy posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WPX Energy.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WPX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

WPX stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,677,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,966,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $841,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,692,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after buying an additional 178,083 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 45.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WPX Energy (WPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.