-$0.04 EPS Expected for Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Medley Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.00. Medley Capital reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medley Capital will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medley Capital.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 165.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medley Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loukas Stephen acquired a new position in shares of Medley Capital in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medley Capital in the second quarter worth about $1,640,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 16.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Medley Capital in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 53,940 shares during the period. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medley Capital stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.64. 7,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,054. The firm has a market cap of $144.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. Medley Capital has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

