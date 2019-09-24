Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CAO Sells $212,830.82 in Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 34,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $212,830.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,164.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ZNGA traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,175,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,437,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zynga Inc has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.18 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZNGA. Bank of America increased their price objective on Zynga from $6.60 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zynga in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 1,172.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,411,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Zynga by 592.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,295,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507,732 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 228.2% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,256,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 118.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,684 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Zynga by 943.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,204,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

