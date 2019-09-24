Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Reduces Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 35,957 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RL. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 598.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 49,973 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,361,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,811,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,829,000 after buying an additional 87,683 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.21. The company had a trading volume of 44,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,617. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.30. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $139.56.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 35,714 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $3,037,832.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 428,568 shares of company stock valued at $44,841,070. Corporate insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $128.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

