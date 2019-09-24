Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 320.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synovus Financial news, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,523.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.18. 87,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,365. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Synovus Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.32.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

