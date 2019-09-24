Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $960,000 Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after buying an additional 68,448 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

In related news, Director Ursuline F. Foley bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,405 shares in the company, valued at $33,439. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.04. 6,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $92.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.55%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

