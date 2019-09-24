Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 122,071 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,502,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,064,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,140,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,138,000 after purchasing an additional 630,188 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,979,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,140,000 after purchasing an additional 411,540 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,084,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,531,000 after purchasing an additional 69,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,527,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,354,000 after purchasing an additional 262,148 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $81.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.46. 69,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.41.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.556 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

