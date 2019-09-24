Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires Shares of 83,200 Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 83,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.05% of Mueller Water Products as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after buying an additional 96,754 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 506.1% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 721,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 231,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 price objective on Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory Rogowski sold 85,839 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $863,540.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,258.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. 9,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,678. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

