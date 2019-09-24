Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires New Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.15% of Haverty Furniture Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,689. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $390.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.92. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $25.09.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.32 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

