Zimmer Partners LP Takes $2.02 Million Position in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 26.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 38,506 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 214.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 98,235 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 4.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 32,817,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,503 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 43.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $1,216,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,289,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.03. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Barry E. Davis bought 136,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $1,000,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,852,163.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,308.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ENLC. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.