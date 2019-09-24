Zilliqa Trading Down 7.7% This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $55.77 million and $13.71 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, WazirX and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00199723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.17 or 0.01149779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018677 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00089203 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,533,042,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,687,360,058 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Coinone, OKEx, Upbit, Koinex, Bithumb, UEX, Korbit, BitForex, BiteBTC, Bitbns, Kyber Network, Hotbit, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DEx.top, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Coinhub, Gate.io, GOPAX, HitBTC, WazirX, Tokenomy, BitMart, OOOBTC, Kucoin, Zebpay, FCoin, DDEX, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

