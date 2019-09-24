Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Whale Rock Capital Management LLC

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,343,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Zendesk makes up about 3.6% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Zendesk worth $208,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 317,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,245,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $67,967,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,133,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,113,000 after buying an additional 3,920,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 293.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 36,347 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zendesk news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total value of $35,680.48. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,751.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Geschke sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $140,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,847.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,078 shares of company stock worth $20,163,616 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zendesk from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zendesk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.09.

ZEN stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.60. 2,249,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -77.47 and a beta of 1.31. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.29.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.47 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

