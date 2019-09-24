Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) to “Hold”

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Friday, June 14th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of TSC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,638. Tristate Capital has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tristate Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tristate Capital news, Director James J. Dolan purchased 5,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $98,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Getz purchased 25,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $494,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 61,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,163 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 2,613.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 56,633.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

