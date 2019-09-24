Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PK. Citigroup cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.82.

NYSE PK opened at $26.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.42). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 188.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

