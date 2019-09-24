Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

HDFC Bank's business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HDFC Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Nomura downgraded HDFC Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $128.63 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.82.

HDB opened at $118.36 on Friday. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $85.43 and a 12-month high of $131.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.59. The company has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.45.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HDB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,850,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,605,465,000 after buying an additional 546,766 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,095,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,312,778,000 after buying an additional 381,146 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,843,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,866,000 after buying an additional 703,291 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,535,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,726,000 after buying an additional 83,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,201,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,971,000 after buying an additional 184,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

