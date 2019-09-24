Zacks Investment Research Lowers Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) to Strong Sell

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim set a $49.00 target price on Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of NYSE TALO traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.52. 20,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Talos Energy by 52,525.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

