Zacks Investment Research Lowers CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Sell

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CommVault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $44.34. 291,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,160. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.11. CommVault Systems has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $70.45.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that CommVault Systems will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CommVault Systems by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $9,687,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CommVault Systems by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

